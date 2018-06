Arjun Kapoor's Pic From Before He Lost 50 Kilos Is Reminder Of His Fat-To-Fit Story

'Throwback Tuesday' with Arjun Kapoor (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Who shares throwback posts on Tuesdays? The correct answer would be Arjun Kapoor , who has formulated his own '#ThrowbackTuesday' hashtag. So, on Tuesday, we spotted a really old photo of Arjun Kapoor from even before he made his debut in Bollywood. But the photo is from when he was working as an assistant director for Nikkhil Advani's 2007 filmand Arjun was visibly overweight. Ahead of his introduction to films as a hero, Arjun was very much part of Bollywood but as an assistant director (as mentioned before) and also as associate producer. Arjun, who reportedly weighed some 140 kilos, revealed in an episode ofSeason 4, why he was nicknamed 'Fubu' in the showbiz circle. Fubu was a brand of clothing known for making oversized jerseys and sweatshirts and that's the only brand Arjun sported back then.Making a reference to a not-so-lean version of himself and Argentine basketball player and professional wrestler Jorge Gonzalez (who was popularly known as Giant Gonzalez) Arjun added the phrase "Fubu in da house" to a caption which read: "Thursday's too far so let's Throwback Tuesday to my Giant Gonzalez days while assisting on Salaam-E-Ishq With Nikkhil Advani! Guess which one of them is me!" Tagging his friends (which also includes Dia Mirza's husband Sahil Sangha), Arjun added: "PS - I had guts wearing horizontal stripes but long hair is still da bomb!"LOL. Check out Arjun Kapoor's throwback post here: Salman Khan reportedly inspired Arjun Kapoor to lose weight during his interactions with him on the sets of, after which he is also said to have supervised Arjun's training sessions. Arjun reportedly lost some 50 kilos in two years and then toned up before he joined the sets ofin 2012. For his debut film, Arjun co-starred with Parineeti Chopra, who has also featured in headlines for her fat-to-fit story.Last seen in, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in. He also has films likeand Panipat in the pipeline