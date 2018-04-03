An Update On Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor's Film Panipat

Joining the array of period dramas is filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's forthcoming project Panipat for which he has already started scouting for locations, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He shared a picture of the director in the backdrop of picturesque locations on Instagram and wrote, "Pre-filming process starts... Ashutosh Gowariker scouts locations for filming of the new historical Panipat... stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon... 6 Dec 2019 release." Ashutosh, 54, best known for films such as Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar, will be returning to the silver screen after a gap of two years. He last directed 2016 film Mohenjo Daro, starring Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde.
Last month, Ashutosh shared the official teaser poster of the film on Twitter and revealed that his next project is based on the historic 'Third Battle of Panipat.' He wrote, "Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of #Panipat."
@duttsanjay@arjunk26@kritisanon@agpplofficial#sunitagowariker@visionworldfilm@rohitshelatkar#PanipatTeaserPosterpic.twitter.com/Z1T3B1zSZa— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 15, 2018
Speaking of casting Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the film, Ashutosh Gowariker told news agency IANS that each one of them had impressed him beyond their professional sphere. Of Arjun Kapoor, he said, "What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances - is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy," IANS quoted Ashutosh as saying.
When he was questioned on why he zeroed in on Sanjay Dutt, he replied, "I have shared screen space with Sanjay in Naam, which was a memorable co-acting experience and now it will be great to direct such a versatile and immensely talented actor as him." He is also excited to have Kriti Sanon aboard, "I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called Panipat."
