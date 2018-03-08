A Sanjay Dutt Fan Wills Money And Belongings To Actor. 'Shocked,' He Says Sanjay Dutt has already initiated the procedure to have the willed belongings transferred to Ms Tripathi's family

Sanjay Dutt had an "overwhelming" experience when he learnt that a 62-year-old fan of his has willed all her valuables to the actor, reported Mumbai Mirror . Nishi Harishchandra Tripathi, a resident of Malabar Hill, died on January 15, when the concerned branch of Bank Of Baroda informed the actor's legal representative about Ms Tripathi's will, states the report. The actor is said to have been shooting in Kolkata when the Mumbai police also intimated him about the will. The report adds that 62-year-old Ms Tripathi, who lived with her family at the Triveni Apartments in Malabar Hill, has been identified as a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt.The 58-year-old star has already initiated the procedure to have the willed belongings transferred to Ms Tripathi's family. "We have communicated that Sanjay Dutt will be seeking no claim on the belongings and will adhere to any legal proceedings necessary to transfer the valuables back to the family," Mumbai Mirror quoted Mr Dutt's lawyer Subhash Jadhav as saying. "I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it," Sanjay Dutt told Mumbai Mirror The report also adds that in her will, Ms Tripathi mentioned "film-star Sanjay Dutt" as the nominee while the address of the nominee has also been filled in with the details of the actor's Pali Hill residence. Sanjay Dutt, who is rather taken aback by the incident, said while stars are used to a certain level of fan frenzy, this has indeed left him shocked. "As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me," Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying. According to Mumbai Mirror , Ms Tripathi's died after battling prolonged illness and it was only after her prayer meet that her family was informed about her will - the bank authorities shared the details of the letter she submitted to Bank of Baroda's Walkeshwar branch a couple of months before she died.Last seen in, Sanjay Dutt is currently busy shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3