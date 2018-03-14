Panipat, Sanjay Dutt's New Film. 'A Storm Is Coming' "This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of Panipat," Ashutosh Gowariker tweeted

The teaser poster of Panipat (courtesy duttsanjay) New Delhi: Highlights Ashutosh Gowariker's new film will have Arjun, Kriti and Sanjay Dutt "Looking forward to be a part of this one," tweeted Sanjay Dutt The film is based on the third Battle of Panipat Panipat along with a teaser poster on Twitter and we are absolutely thrilled. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also includes names like Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the cast. "Looking forward to be a part of this one," tweeted Sanjay Dutt while the director added: "Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of #Panipat." Ashutosh Gowariker's brother, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker also tweeted saying: "A storm is coming... The first teaser visual of #Panipat is absolutely stunning!"

Looking forward to be a part of this one #Panipat@agpplofficial#sunitagowariker@AshGowariker@visionworldfilm#rohitshelatkar@arjunk26@kritisanon#PanipatTeaserPosterpic.twitter.com/xTyb1AMaaD — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 14, 2018



About zeroing in Arjun to co-star with Sanjay Dutt for the movie, Mr Gowariker told IANS: "What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances - is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy."



The director added that there were no doubts about casting Sanjay Dutt: "I have shared screen space with Sanjay in Naam, which was a memorable co-acting experience and now it will be great to direct such a versatile and immensely talented actor as him."



Mr Gowariker is also pretty "excited" about Kriti Sanon being part of the movie: "I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called Panipat."



Sanjay Dutt also has Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in the pipeline while Kriti is shooting for Arjun Patiala. Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.



Panipat, whose tagline says 'The Great Betrayal', will hit screens on December 6 next year.





