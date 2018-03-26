Arjun Kapoor's Note To Mother Mona On Death Anniversary Will Break Your Heart

"Can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of you every breath I have taken," wrote Arjun Kapoor

  1. "Wish you were here mom," wrote the actor
  2. "So much has transpired," he added
  3. Mona Shourie Kapoor died in 2012
Arjun Kapoor poured his heart out in the note he addressed to his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her death anniversary. Arjun and his younger sister Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012. "As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send you a picture of how nice the location was, Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with you to show you one of my films but I'm certain in the last 6 years you have walked every step of the way with me through these 9 films, along with mine and Anshula's personal journeys." Arjun is currently filming Namaste England in Patiala.

In his note, Arjun added that with each day he has strived to be a reflection of his mother: "Wish you were here mom. So much has transpired so much where I would have looked at you for answers and looked at you to draw strength. I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of you and your teachings."

The concluding part of Arjun Kapoor's note will melt the coldest of hearts: "Can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of you every breath I have taken. Please smile spread your warmth and positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it... Love you forever and beyond," Arjun signed off.
 
 

Arjun Kapoor has made it a ritual to remember his mother on her death anniversary with wonderful throwback posts. This is what he shared last year, saying: "Come back na. Please..."
 

Here's one more throwback from Arjun's Instagram "Because there's no such thing as too many throwbacks.
 


Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. Panipat, Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, two of which co-stars Parineeti Chopra, are his upcoming movies.
 

