Arjun Kapoor's Note To Mother Mona On Death Anniversary Will Break Your Heart

In his note, Arjun added that with each day he has strived to be a reflection of his mother: "Wish you were here mom. So much has transpired so much where I would have looked at you for answers and looked at you to draw strength. I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of you and your teachings."
The concluding part of Arjun Kapoor's note will melt the coldest of hearts: "Can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of you every breath I have taken. Please smile spread your warmth and positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it... Love you forever and beyond," Arjun signed off.
As I was shooting by a canal today in Patiala wishing I could send u a picture of how nice the location was Mom I realised I never quite got to walk the red carpet with u to show u one of my films but I'm certain in the last 6 years u have walked every step of the way with me thru these 9 films Along with mine & Anshula s personal journeys...wish u were here Mom so much has transpired so much where I would have looked at u for answers and looked at u to draw strength...I don't know if I'm doing a decent job at it but I'm taking one day at a time and making each moment count trying to be a truthful reflection of u n ur teachings...can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I have thought of u every breath I have taken pls smile spread ur warmth n positivity wherever u are cause god knows the world me and Anshula need it...love u forever and beyond...
Arjun Kapoor has made it a ritual to remember his mother on her death anniversary with wonderful throwback posts. This is what he shared last year, saying: "Come back na. Please..."
Come back na, Please... pic.twitter.com/tqUnAnz927— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 25, 2017
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan. Panipat, Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, two of which co-stars Parineeti Chopra, are his upcoming movies.