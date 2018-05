Arjun Kapoor Shares A Million Dollar Throwback Picture Of Mom Mona Shourie

Arjun Kapoor posted this picture on Instagram( Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming filmin London, shared a million dollar throwback picture of his late mother Mona Shourie on Instagram. The actor's post is a photo frame, in which little Arjun is perched in his mother's arm. (The photo frame was gifted to him). "I will always remember this. I'm so deeply touched. Thank you for sharing this with me and allowing me into your world. Lots of love," he captioned the post. Arjun's family members like Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and Sunita Kapoor have liked his post, along with his colleagues like Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan. "Precious" and "remember she is an angel watching over you" are some of the comments posted on the picture.Take a look at Arjun's post here.Mona Shourie died of cancer in March 2012, just a few days before the release of Arjun Kapoor's debut film. Mona was married to Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. Arjun's younger sibling is Anshula Kapoor. On her sixth death anniversary (March 25 ), Arjun shared a heartfelt note for his mother. "I can't believe it's been 6 years to the day but I still think of you in every breath that I take," read an excerpt from Arjun's post.Arjun Kapoor was last seen inand is currently filming for, featuring hisco-star Parineeti Chopra . He also hasandin the pipeline.