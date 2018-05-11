Arjun Kapoor Announces New Film As He Clocks Six Years In Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor announces his next film with this photo (Courtesy arjunk26)

Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours. In cinemas 24th May 2019. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Co-produced by @rajkumar_rkg & @foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/y52BB7sG7x — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 11, 2018

To the past, to the now and to the future. Thank you for everything. See you at the movies. pic.twitter.com/pvno6rj2Z0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 11, 2018

It's a good day for actor Arjun Kapoor. The 32-year-old actor completed six years in Bollywood on Friday - his maiden Bollywood filmreleased on May 11, 2012. Arjun had a return gift for his fans on his big day - he announced the details of his upcoming film. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is about the "capture of India's most wanted", as reads the poster released by Arjun. "Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India!is a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours," Arjun tweeted. Arjun Kapoor and director Raj Kumar Gupta also feature on the poster (of sorts) of the film. The film is expected to release on May 24, 2019.Arjun also posted a heart-felt note for his fans and thanked them for being a major support. Arjun wrote: "Today feels incredibly special and I have nothing but gratitude for the universe, for my loving fans who have stuck by me, around me unconditionally for six years. Thank you for taking care of me, protecting me, rooting for me through my success and my failures. It has been a special ride and when I look back upon my journey, I would not like to change a single thing."Arjun Kapoor revealed in the post howwas a landmark in his career as an actor. He also revealed it was after his first film that he realized that films were his 'true calling'. "May 11 will always remain the most memorable day of my life and today feels even more amazing because I'm letting you know about one of the most special films of my career," he added."As actors we all want/search for rare stories that have the potential to inspire.is one such story based on true events that will make every Indian proud," he said.Meanwhile, this is how he wished a "happy birthday" to himself:The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, starring Parineeti Chopra. Besides, he also has films likeandin his line-up.