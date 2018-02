Arjun Kapoor Posts Pic From Cousin Mohit Marwah's Wedding. Caption Is 'The Cutest' Says Internet

Highlights The caption is just winning the Internet "You are such a gentleman," a user wrote Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala got married at in UAE

After Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor also posted a message for newlywed cousin Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala . Arjun has shared a black and white picture with Mohit and sister-in-law Antara, which is from their wedding festivities. The caption is just winning the Internet. "Welcome to the family @antara_m. First you were my friend then stylist & now you are officially part of La Familia. @mohitmarwah will make sure u stay smiling just like in this picture and you can always rely on me to make sure he makes sure," he wrote. (Arjun, that's so sweet). "Caption is the cutest" and "That should be enough to make any girl smile. You are such a gentleman," are some of the several comments posted on the trio's picture.Here's the picture which Arjun shared with Mohit and Antara.Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala got married at a resort in UAE's Ras Al Khaima earlier this week. He is an actor while she's a celebrity fashion stylist. The wedding festivities were attended by most of the members of the Kapoor family like Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Khushi, Arjun, Anshula, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, Shanaya and others. (Jahnvi wasn't there).Take a look at the dreamy pictures here.Besides the Kapoors, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan , Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Athiya Shetty also reached UAE. On Thursday, Sonam also shared a heartfelt note for Mohit and Antara Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor started shooting forin Amritsar, his next film with Parineeti Chopra.