Sonam Kapoor Posts Emotional Message For Newlywed Cousin Mohit Marwah, His Wife Antara

Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah got married to Antara Motiwala in UAE on Tuesday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2018 14:19 IST
Sonam Kapoor posted this picture of Mohit Marwah and Antara (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

New Delhi: 

  1. "Have the best life," wrote Sonam
  2. Most of the Kapoors attended Mohit's wedding
  3. Anand Ahuja was also there
Actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah got married to Antara Motiwala in UAE on Tuesday. Most of the Kapoors were a part of the wedding and made it a blockbuster one. Mohit is the son of Anil Kapoor's sister Reena. For the newlyweds, Sonam posted an emotional message which reads, "When your brother gets married to your oldest friend! Antu you were always family and now it's legal! I love you guys! Bhaiya you are the kindest and sweetest person in our big Punjabi family and you deserve all the happiness the universe can provide! Have the best life #antumoh and I'm so excited for this new journey to begin for both of you!" (Sonam, that's sweet).

Read Sonam's message here.
 


Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, their daughter Khushi, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, their children Shanaya and Jahaan were all part of the wedding. However, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi gave it a miss over work commitments.

Take a look at some of the party rockers of Mohit and Antara's wedding. Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anand Ahuja, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday were also there.
 

 
 

Antara Marwah

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 
 

#antumoh l

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

 
 

#celebratingantumoh #beautifulwedding

A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76) on



Last year, the Kapoors gathered in full strength for the wedding of Mohit's brother Akshay in Abu Dhabi.

After the wedding, Sonam posted this message for cousin Akshay.
 


Sonam Kapoor's was last seen in PadMan, which released a couple of weeks ago. Her upcoming films are - Veere Di Wedding, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and Dutt biopic.
 

