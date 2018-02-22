Sonam Kapoor Posts Emotional Message For Newlywed Cousin Mohit Marwah, His Wife Antara

Highlights
- "Have the best life," wrote Sonam
- Most of the Kapoors attended Mohit's wedding
- Anand Ahuja was also there
Read Sonam's message here.
When your brother gets married to your oldest friend! Antu you were always family and now it's legal! I love you guys! Bhaiya you are the kindest and sweetest person in our big Punjabi family and you deserve all the happiness the universe can provide! Have the best life #antumoh and I'm so excited for this new journey to begin for both of you!
Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, their daughter Khushi, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep, their children Shanaya and Jahaan were all part of the wedding. However, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi gave it a miss over work commitments.
Take a look at some of the party rockers of Mohit and Antara's wedding. Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anand Ahuja, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday were also there.
Last year, the Kapoors gathered in full strength for the wedding of Mohit's brother Akshay in Abu Dhabi.
Dear @akshaymarwah22 I love you bhai, you are a lucky soul to understand the meaning and need for a partner to share all your ups and downs of life with. Life is so much better when you have someone who loves you and who you can love in return. I'm so proud of you that you had the courage to choose that. I was moved to tears with the joy and expectation I saw on your face when the baraat moved towards the mandap. @aashitarelan16 is one lucky girl. I hope your journey forward is beautiful and filled with life! I love you both. #akmash #bhaikishaadi
Sonam Kapoor's was last seen in PadMan, which released a couple of weeks ago. Her upcoming films are - Veere Di Wedding, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and Dutt biopic.