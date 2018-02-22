Sonam Kapoor Posts Emotional Message For Newlywed Cousin Mohit Marwah, His Wife Antara

When your brother gets married to your oldest friend! Antu you were always family and now it's legal! I love you guys! Bhaiya you are the kindest and sweetest person in our big Punjabi family and you deserve all the happiness the universe can provide! Have the best life #antumoh and I'm so excited for this new journey to begin for both of you!

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:02am PST