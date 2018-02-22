Sridevi Hearts This Pic With Daughter Khushi And So Do We

Actress Sridevi posted a fabulous picture with younger daughter Khushi, which she hearts just like we do. The picture is from actor Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE. Sridevi is dressed in a beautiful green embellished lehenga with banarasi dupatta and Khushi also rocked a traditional wear too. Sridevi used several heart emoticons to caption the picture with Khushi. Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Khushi reached UAE on Monday and attend the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah. He married his longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and others members of the Kapoor family also attended the wedding minus Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi, who is apparently busy with her debut film Dhadak.
Take a look at the picture which Sridevi posted.
Sridevi was the first Kapoor to share a picture the newlyweds. "Antara Marwah," wrote Sridevi while adding a picture of her family with Mohit and Antara.
Mohit and Antara's wedding festivities begun with a sun-kissed mehendi ceremony, followed by a starry cocktail party and sangeet.
Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty also joined the Kapoors for the blockbuster wedding.
Mohit is the elder son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah, who runs a film studio in Noida. Reena is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014's Fugly and was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh. Mohit's also been part of short films such as Strangers In The Night and Love Shots - The Big Date.