Sridevi Hearts This Pic With Daughter Khushi And So Do We

Sridevi and Khushi in at Mohit Marwah's wedding (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor )

Highlights Sridevi is dressed in a beautiful green lehenga with banarasi dupatta Sridevi used several heart emoticons to caption the picture Janhvi didn't attend cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding

Actress Sridevi posted a fabulous picture with younger daughter Khushi, which she hearts just like we do. The picture is from actor Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE. Sridevi is dressed in a beautiful green embellishedwithand Khushi also rocked a traditional wear too. Sridevi used several heart emoticons to caption the picture with Khushi. Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Khushi reached UAE on Monday and attend the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah. He married his longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and others members of the Kapoor family also attended the wedding minus Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi, who is apparently busy with her debut filmTake a look at the picture which Sridevi posted.Sridevi was the first Kapoor to share a picture the newlyweds. "Antara Marwah," wrote Sridevi while adding a picture of her family with Mohit and Antara.Mohit and Antara's wedding festivities begun with a sun-kissedceremony, followed by a starry cocktail party and Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan , Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty also joined the Kapoors for the blockbuster wedding. Sonam Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja was also there.Mohit is the elder son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah, who runs a film studio in Noida. Reena is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014'sand was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's. Mohit's also been part of short films such asand