Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Pose With 'Juhu Gang' Shweta, Abhishek Bachchan And Karan Johar At Mohit Marwah's Wedding

Finally, Sonam Kapoor has posted a picture of herself from cousin Mohit Marwah's wedding. No, it's not only about the actress, the picture also features her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja (yes, he also attended the wedding), and her 'Juhu gang' - siblings Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, filmmaker Karan Johar and her friend Aarti Shetty. Who is the 'prettiest of them all?' asks Sonam. Her answer - Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who was dressed in an off-white lehenga, by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sonam looked pretty in a yellow sari. Their group picture has been liked by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and also by Sunita Kapoor, Sonam's mother.
She posted another picture with her friends Aarti and Karishma, which appears to be from the pre-wedding ceremony and wrote, "I have the softest spot for these two beautiful women in my life. Love you two so much and I'm so proud of you."
Actor Mohit Marwah is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's nephew. Their sister Reena is married to Sandeep Marwah, who runs a film studio in Noida. Mohit married Anatara Motiwala at a resort in UAE's Ras Al Khaima on Tuesday night. Most of the Kapoors - Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, their daughter Khushi, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Sanjay Kapoor and his family attended the wedding. (Janhvi wasn't there but).
Besides the Kapoors, actress Karisma Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday, Athiya Shetty also reached UAE.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, owner of fashion label Bhane, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and various unconfirmed reports suggest that they might get married this year. However, they have never acknowledged a romance.