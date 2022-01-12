Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora's Answer To Rumours About Break-Up. The Actor's Caption Says It All

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor surely know how to shut rumours and so they did in style. After several media reports stated that the couple have broken-up, they started trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. However, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora decided to shut the rumours and how. Arjun, on his Instagram profile, posted a picture with Malaika Arora and he captioned it: "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all." In the comments section, Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating in 2018. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last year.

Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Last year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. He will also star in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.