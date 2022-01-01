New Year 2022: Away From Arjun Kapoor, Here's How Malaika Arora Wished Him

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika and Arjun celebrated the eve at their respective homes

Malaika and Arjun shared throwback pictures with each other

"Miss you Mr pouty," wrote Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were away from each other on New Year's Eve, shared throwbacks on social media and wished each other in the sweetest way possible. Arjun Kapoor has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly under quarantine. Malaika posted a throwback picture with Arjun from their Maldives vacation and she wrote: "Miss you Mr pouty Arjun Kapoor ( ps_ My pout is better than yours)... Happy New Year." Arjun too shared the same picture on his social media and he wrote: "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy and very pouty 2022 ahead."

See the throwback picture posted by Malaika and Arjun:

On his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor posted another throwback from Maldives and he wrote: "Malaika Arora miss you." Malaika replied: "Aww baby miss you too."

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora posted a video this morning and wrote: "Good morning 2022."

Arjun Kapoor, sharing this picture, wrote: "Looking ahead, never giving up, believing in yourself and staying strong... 2022 let's do this."

Malaika Arora is seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Last year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.