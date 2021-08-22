Pics From Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Date. See What They Posted

Arjun posted this image of Malaika. (courtesy Arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor scooped some time out of their busy schedules and spent their Saturday together. The couple posted pictures of each other on their respective Instagram stories on Saturday. On his Instagram story, Arjun posted a greyscale photograph of Malaika Arora. No caption needed. Meanwhile, Malaika turned photographer for Arjun and shared a picture on her profile. Arjun re-posted the picture clicked by Malaika Arora on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Best photographer ever." Pictures from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Saturday date are all things nice.

See the pictures from their date here:

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday in 2019. Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 19-year-old Arhaan. Arjun and Malaika frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens.

Arjun Kapoor was seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also starred in Sardar Ka Grandson recently. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She will soon be seen judging Supermodel Of The Year 2.