Malaika Arora's Birthday Wish For Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Is As Adorable As They Are

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Malaika posted a loved-up photograph of herself and Arjun

It is from one of their trips

The duo can be seen hugging in the photo

The wait is over. The much-awaited birthday greeting for Arjun Kapoor from his girlfriend Malaika Arora is finally here. On Saturday afternoon, Malaika posted a loved-up photograph of herself and Arjun from one of their trips and wished him in the sweetest way possible. After keeping their relationship under wraps for some time, Malaika Arora made it Instagram official with Arjun Kapoor on his birthday in 2019. In Malaika's birthday post for the actor, the duo can be seen hugging and smiling with all their hearts. They can be seen sporting gym outfits. The actress' greeting for Arjun Kapoor is as adorable as they are: "Happy birthday my sunshine."

See how Malaika Arora wished Arjun Kapoor here:

Malaika Arora is the one person who knows Arjun Kapoor best. A couple of days ago, while speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Kapoor said Malaika knows him "inside out." He added that she can easily read his expressions and can easily tell if he's had a bad day. "My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily," he said.

On her Instagram story on Saturday, Malaika wished Arjun Kapoor and her friend Samyukta Nair together with this photo:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to 18-year-old son Arhaan.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Bhoot Police.