'My Girlfriend Knows Me Inside Out': Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Malaika Arora

"My girlfriend knows me inside out," Arjun Kapoor, opening up about Malaika Arora, said in an interview recently. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor was speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan when he was asked about the one person who knows him best and can read his expressions. Arjun Kapoor, who is strictly guarded about his personal life and rarely talks about his equation with Malaika Arora, said she's the one. Arjun said Malaika can easily tell if he's had a bad day or is indeed in a good mood just by being with him: "My girlfriend knows me inside out in that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily," Arjun told Siddharth Kannan.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday in 2019. She referred to Arjun as "my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor" in her post.

In Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora's residence - earlier this year, they celebrated Easter together with Malaika's family.

Arjun Kapoor also hangs out with Malaika's son Arhaan, catching up with him on lunch dates and dinner outings. In a recently interview to Film Companion, Arjun was asked about dating someone with a son when he said: "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are true blue couple goals and often trend for their adorable social media exchanges.