Are Night Shifts Hard For Milind Soman? He Says...

Milind Soman has been sleeping for only "a few hours during the day" for the past few days because of his work life. The model-actor, on Friday, shared a picture of himself "running in the rain to a shoot" for his night shift. In his post, Milind Soman wrote that night shifts "make it difficult to live a healthy life" but he is trying his best to find time for himself. "Running in the rain to a shoot that starts at 7 pm and ends at 7 am, sleeping a few hours during the day... that's what I've been doing the whole week!" wrote Milind Soman and added: "People complain that night shifts make it difficult to live a healthy life, and it's so true, but if I have decided to find those few minutes for myself, then I must make every effort."

On Thursday, Milind shared a video from his shoot diaries. He can be seen sitting on the floor and pouring water on himself in the clip. "Shoots are fun! Hot water, cold rain, midnight in the monsoon. For those who keep wondering if I do anything besides push-ups and running, this is another thing, movie comin' up!" read his caption.

In terms of work, Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Paurashpur. He is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.

Milind Soman recently concluded shooting for reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.