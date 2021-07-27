Milind Soman, Malaika Arora And Anusha Dandekar In A Picture-Perfect Selfie From The Sets Of Supermodel Of The Year 2

Milind Soman shared this picture. (Image courtesy: milindrunning )

Milind Soman, Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar just scooped out some time from their shooting schedule for reality TV show Supermodel Of The Year 2 and posed for a selfie. How we know this? Courtesy, Milind Soman's recent Instagram post. The actor, on Tuesday, gave us a glimpse of what "selife time" looks like on the sets of Supermodel Of The Year 2. He shared a selfie featuring himself, Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar. For those who don't know, the trio are serving as the judges on the show Supermodel Of The Year 2. Sharing the picture on Instragram, Milind wrote: "Selfie time on the sets with my favorite judges Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar." He also revealed that the competition is quite tough this time on Supermodel Of The Year and wrote: "It's gonna be a tough job for us to decide who will be Supermodel of the year."

Many fans of the trio commented on Milind Soman's post. "My favourite show is coming," a fan wrote, while most others just dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Check out the above-mentioned post here:

The new season of Supermodel Of The Year was announced earlier this week with a promo video. The video featured the judges Malaika, Milind and Anusha. As per the promo, the theme of the show this year is to "be unapologetically you." Unlike last season, Masaba Gupta and Ujjwala Raut will not be a part of the show.

Take a look at the promo-video of the show here:

Supermodel Of The Year 2 will begin airing on MTV from August 22. The first season of the show aired in 2019. Sikkim's Manila Pradhan was the winner of the first season of Supermodel Of The Year.