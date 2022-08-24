Archana Puran Singh On Comparisons With Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi Look: 'Huge Compliment'

Archana Puran Singh and Nawazuddin. (courtesy: archanapuransingh) (courtesy: @Nawazuddin_S)

On Tuesday, the makers of Haddi, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, unveiled the first look. However, soon after they dropped the post, fans pointed out at Nawazuddin's uncanny resemblance to Archana Puran Singh. In the motion poster, the actor looks unrecognizable. He can be seen dressed as a woman in a shimmery dress. His side-parted hair led some fans to speculate that it was Archana Puran Singh. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran actress reacted to the comparisons and said that it's a "huge compliment" to be compared to him.

She said, "It's the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I've used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show)." All I can say is it's a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible."

First look at the Haddi motion poster:

Now, check out the fans' comments below:

A fan commented, "Archana Puran Singh lagre bhai ekdm. Joke sapaat. Your look is dangerous and bold"

Another wrote, "Archana Puran Singh lag rahe ho aap"

A user wrote, "Ur looking absolutely like #archanapuransingh for once I thought K Archana ji film ki main lead hai"

Some fans praised his look, a fan wrote, "Wow! Such brilliant performer This is mind-blowing. So hoping this one to have great storyline & jaw-dropping moments! All the best Nawaz Sir!, while another wrote, "Unrecognised sir I am socked you look unbelievable"

Helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is a noir revenge drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie will release next year.