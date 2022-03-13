'I Take It With A Pinch Of Salt': Archana Puran Singh On Viral Memes After Navjot Singh Sidhu's Defeat

Archana Puan Singh. (courtesy: archanapuransingh)

Highlights Archana Puran Singh called the memes on her and Sidhu "strange

She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019

Archana Puran Singh has two sons

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh is back in the news after Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly elections 2022. Soon after the news broke out, numerous memes at how Archana might lose her job surfaced on Twitter. Reacting to these memes, the seasoned actress spoke to The Times of India and said she takes all the humour with a pinch of salt. "I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show," the actress was quoted saying.

She continued, "I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn't that strange."

Archana also added that social media believes that she only has this job. "If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project," she said.

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu was the permanent guest on comedian Kapil Sharma's show, but due to some reasons, he left the show, and Archana Puran Singh filled in his shoes. Ever since then, Kapil often mocks the seasoned actress for stealing Navjot Singh Sidhu's position in the show.

On the work front, Archana acted in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein and others.