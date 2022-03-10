ICYMI: Akshay Kumar And Kapil Sharma's 'Bewafa Challenge' For Fans

Akshay Kumar with Kapil Sharma. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Akshay Kumar is actively promoting his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. And, his latest stop was at comedian Kapil Sharma's talk show. Akshay Kumar threw a challenge at his fans with Kapil Sharma. A video shared by him on Instagram shows them initiating the "Bewafa challenge". It's a move to make fans make Reels based on the song Saare Bolo Bewafa. The bittersweet banter between the two stole the show. Akshay Kumar captioned the clip, "Bewafa yani dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai Kapil Sharma. Aur aapki [Bewafa means unfaithful. We all have one such person in our lives. In my life, it is Kapil Sharma. Who is yours?] Make a reel with Saare Bolo Bewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa [Say it out loud, Bewafa]."

The banter went quite like this. Kapil Sharma stood beside Akshay Kumar and said, "Bewafa ka matlab hota hai jisse aapko ummeed na ho vo aapka dil todey [Bewafa is someone who you don't expect to break your heart]." Akshay Kumar followed, "Bewafa koi bhi ho sakta hai, dost bhi, host bhi 9pointing at Kapil), chacha, mama, bua, bhatija, koi bhi [Anyone can be unfaithful, friend, host, uncle, aunt, nephew, anyone]." Kapil Sharma added, "Aapka boss bhi, partner bhi, junior bhi, senior bhi (pointing at Akshay)."

Akshay Kumar has also urged his fans to make the Reels. "Aur dedicate karo life ke bewafa ko [And, dedicate the song to the unfaithful person in your life]," he said. Then, he added, "Jaise mere life ka bewafa hai Kapil Bewafa (For instance, Kapil Bewafa is the bewafa in my life)." At this, Kapil Sharma seems to sulk while the audience laughs. The video ends with a dance by Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma put a stop to the rumours about a rift between him and Akshay Kumar. He tweeted, "Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji. I just spoke to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miss communication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me. Thank you."

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me ????thank you ???? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

Bachchhan Paandey also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.