Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is A Rebel Without A Cause. Only Kriti Sanon And Arshad Warsi Can Fix Him

Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay and Kriti in the trailer. (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film will release on March 18

Farhad Samji has directed the film

The trailer released on Friday

Lights, camera and action are the key ingredients of the Bachchhan Paandey trailer, which released on Friday. The trailer is replete with shootings (both with a gun and a camera). So, Bachchhan Paandey (played by Akshay Kumar) is a goon or 'Godfather' as he likes to call himself, who is hell-bent of killing anyone that comes in his way. He catches the attention of a documentary filmmaker Myra Deveka (played by Kriti Sanon), who wishes to turn Bachchhan Panday's life story into a film reel. Myra is brilliantly assisted by Vishu (Arshad Warsi). The two set out on a journey to delve into the bad guy's life. Much to their dismay, their is no tragic backstory to back Bachchhan Paanday's cold-blooded moves. When Kriti and Arshad find out that he also killed his lover Sophie (Jacqueline Fernandez), they do get scared but are adamant on continuing the film.

Myra and Vishu's journey of tracing the man of the hour is anything but easy. They have to navigate through a parade of weirdos to reach Bachchhan Panday. What follows is a comedy of errors. Bonus - Kriti Sanon cracking a few Munna Bhai-Circuit jokes as Arshad Warsi sits next to her.

Check out the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey here:

Sharing the film's trailer, Kriti Sanon wrote: "Holi Pe Goli. Bachchhan Paandey is finally here. Too excited to share this with you guys! Had the best time shooting this film! I hope you enjoy it as much as we did! Action, romance, comedy- full dhamaal.! Its got everything and more."

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also directed by Farhad Samji. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchhan Paandey will release in cinemas on 18th March 2022.