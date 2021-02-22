Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar And Kriti Sanon's New Look From The Film

Kriti and Akshay in Bachchan Pandey. (courtesy kritisanon)

Highlights Kriti Sanon shared a poster from the film

She plays the role of a journalist in the film

Farhad Samji is directing 'Bachchan Pandey'

Bachchan Pandey actress Kriti Sanon just shared an update on the film in the form of a brand new poster that features her along with her co-star Akshay Kumar. In the poster, the duo can be seen posing together and Akshay Kumar sports an intense look. Sharing the poster, Kriti Sanon wrote: "And it's a schedule wrap for me with Akshay Kumar for Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji." Bachchan Pandey is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also directed by Farhad Samji.

In her post, Kriti Sanon added, "One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules I have had so far. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and never-ending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace but we shall meet again soon! Can't wait to see you guys in cinema."

See Kriti Sanon's post here:

Earlier, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the film and it's Republic Day 2022. The actor, however, did not mention in his post whether the film will open in theatres or premiere on an OTT platform. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a gangster, who aspires to be an actor in Bachchan Pandey.

Other than Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the film will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of directing films, while Arshad Warsi has been cast as Bachchan Pandey's friend in the movie. Details of Jacqueline's role haven't been revealed as of now.