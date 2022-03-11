What Kapil Sharma Posted For Bhagwant Mann After Big Punjab Win

Kapil Sharma posted this throwback. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Comedian Kapil Sharma congratulated Bhagwant Mann, former comic and soon-to-be chief minister of Punjab, in a post shared yesterday after the Aam Aadmi Party's big win in the state. Mr Sharma posted a picture of himself and wife Ginni Chatrath as newlyweds with Mr Mann posing with them. Kapil Sharma accompanied the photo with a caption in Punjabi and a English translation. "History remembers those who create history. Many congratulations to Bhagwant Mann paji for his historic victory. You not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab. I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. Big hug, lots of love and respect," Kapil Sharma wrote.

Bhagwant Mann is the chief minister-designate of AAP which swept Punjab in yesterday's election results, winning 92 out of 117 seats. Mr Mann, who contested from Dhuri, will take his oath as chief minister in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village instead of Raj Bhawan as is traditional. He also disavowed VIP culture in his victory speech yesterday, saying that no government office in Punjab will have a photo of the chief minister.

Bhagwant Mann, 48, entered politics in 2011, three years after he appeared on the first season of comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Kapil Sharma, also from Punjab, won the third season. Mr Mann was a hugely successful comedian and starred in a TV show with his comedy partner, Punjabi actor Rana Ranbir.

Kapil Sharma, who married Ginni Chatrath in 2018, also trended after the Punjab election result as did Archana Puran Singh who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show - Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, an alumnus of the show, lost his seat of Amritsar East and was trolled heavily on Twitter which suggested he stick to comedy TV.