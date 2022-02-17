Kapil Sharma And Shahana Goswami In Nandita Das' Film. Can It Get Any Better?

Kapil Sharma with Nandita Das and team. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

What happens when a critically acclaimed actor-director a popular comedian unite for a project? Well, you'll have to wait for the results to know but the untitled project is already creating a lot of buzz on social media. It will be fun to see what happens when Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami are thrown into a cauldron of Nandita Das' creativity. On Thursday, Kapil Sharma announced his association with the Nandita Das-directorial by sharing a picture with the team and he wrote: "Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-director-producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings."

Along with the picture with the makers, Kapil Sharma shared a statement, in which he wrote this about working with Nandita Das: "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."

Kapil Sharma, who has hosted several popular TV shows and recently also made his OTT debut with a Netflix comedy special, has starred in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

Nandita Das' filmography clearly needs no introduction. She has directed projects like Manto, Firaaq, and has featured in critically acclaimed films such as Fire and Earth, to name a few.

Nandita Das, wrote in the statement that the film "attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight." Speaking of the unusual casting of the film, she said, "And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness."

Shahana Goswami is also a popular name in the theatre circuit. She has starred in films like Rock On!!, Ra.One, Heroine, Break Ke Baad, to name a few.