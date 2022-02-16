Kapil Sharma Asks Madhuri Dixit About The First Time Her Husband Held Her Hand. Her Reaction...

Madhuri and Kapil from The Kapil Sharma Show (Courtesy: tksshowofficial)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit will be on The Kapil Sharma Show this week

this week In the promo of the show, Kapil Sharma is teasing Madhuri

The teasing left Madhuri laughing

This weekend, Madhuri Dixit will be on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her new series The Fame Game and host Kapil Sharma will flirt with her. On the show, Kapil will tease Madhuri and joke about her husband Dr Shriram Nene. Kapil Sharma asked Madhuri, "Jab Dr Nene ne aapka pehli baar haath pakda, unhone 'I love you' bola tha ya unhone bola 'Koi aur doctor bulao, meri dhadkan tez ho rahi hai' (When Dr Nene first held your hand, did he say 'I love you' or did he say 'Call another doctor, my heart is racing')?" This left Madhuri Dixit laughing out loud.

The official Instagram handle of The Kapil Sharma Show shared the promo of the show. The promo starts with Madhuri entering the stage with Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai playing in the background. The song is from Madhuri Dixit's movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun, co-starring Salman Khan. The promo is captioned as "Dhak dhak girl @madhuridixitnene ji aa rahi hain @kapilsharma ke ghar, iss baar hasi ke saath deewangi bhi bolegi sar chadhkar!" (Dhak dhak girl @madhuridixitnene is coming to @kapilsharma's house. This time, with laughter, insanity will also be doubled)

Check out the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Madhuri Dixit is married to Dr Shriram Nene, who is a cardiothoracic surgeon. They got married in October 1999 and are now parents to two sons.

Madhuri Dixit is busy promoting her upcoming show The Fame Game. The show has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. It will premiere on February 25 on Netflix. The Fame Game has been backed by Karan Johar and is about follies and complications of fame. Madhuri Dixit will be seen as Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon in The Fame Game.