The Internet Is Busy Crushing On Madhuri Dixit In An LBD

A black dress can go a long way to define one's sartorial choices. Madhuri Dixit knows it and she is flaunting it like a queen. She has posted her photos in a stunning black midi dress. Oh boy. We are floored by her ravishing looks. All set to jump into the weekend, Madhuri's post clearly spelt out her love for this ensemble. She wrote, "There's always something about a black dress." Madhuri Dixit has also added hashtags, "Black dress" and "Saturday mood" to her caption. Given her elegance in this dress, we don't doubt that Madhuri Dixit is ready for the weekend. Actress Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment space. Take a look:

When Madhuri Dixit showed up with her charming smile, she stole hearts and how. In one of her snapshots on Instagram, she looks away from the camera with a smile. Her gleeful eyes and subtle blush make the photo worth our while. Here, she is resting her hand beside her cheeks and fixing her side-swept hair in the most elegant ways possible. The caption read, "Saturday vibes."

Once, Madhuri Dixit wished her Instafam a happy Friday with an adorable note for her husband Shriram Nene. In the photo, the two stand beside each other and smile for the camera. Madhuri wrote, "Tag the one with whom you could be in love forever." She also added a heart emoji.

She also treated her fans to a "Flashback Friday" post. This too included her husband. We aren't surprised. After all, the power couple has stayed strong for years and they have rooted for each other time and again. Giving us a glimpse into a dinner date between the two, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "It doesn't matter where you are going, it's who you have beside you."

Madhuri Dixit is all set to blaze on our screens through her performance in the Netflix series The Fame Game. The trailer was released recently and Madhuri hasn't been able to stop talking about the series and her character. The series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.