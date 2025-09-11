Archana Puran Singh Jokes About Parmeet Sethi Getting Beaten Up Over A Game Of Housie With Family, Here's Why

Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi has once again shared a fun vlog with his family on his YouTube channel, Aary Vlogs. This time, it captures his last day with parents, actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, along with girlfriend, actor Yogita Bihani and brother Ayushmaan, as they wrap up their stay in Dehradun.

What's Happening

The vlog begins with the Sethi family heading to Archana Puran Singh's childhood home in Dehradun. To make it a memorable evening, the group decides to play Housie.

Aaryamann gets competitive as he increases the prize amount from Rs 500 to Rs 1000.

Yogita cheers them on, saying they have to win the game, and eventually, she does.

After taking a break from the game, the family devoured some scrumptious jalebis before returning to play.

Following the snack break, Parmeet Sethi took over as the host of the game, and once again, Yogita was leading. This is when Archana warned him, saying, "You will get slaps from all the people who lose this game."

To which Parmeet replied, "Then I will go to the airport with bandages, and everyone will know who has beaten me."

Yogita Bihani Moving Into Archana Puran Singh's House

Aaryamann's girlfriend and The Kerala Story actor, Yogita Bihani, has become a part of the Sethi family even before getting married to Aaryamann, and their bond is truly special.

Yogita recently moved into her fiance Aaryamann Sethi's family home, where the aspiring actor lives with his parents Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, and his younger brother Ayushmaan Sethi.

The actor captured her house move on Aaryamann's vlog, shared on his official YouTube channel.

"It's a bittersweet feeling because I've made many pleasant memories here. It's time to start a new life. It's an emotional day. Let's pack and let's start a new life," Yogita says as she leaves her house of three years behind.

In A Nutshell

As the Sethi family wrapped up their last day in Dehradun, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi were seen indulging in a fun game of Housie with sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann and the latter's girlfriend, Yogita. From feasting on jalebis to exchanging playful jibes, Aaryamann's latest vlog offered a glimpse of their warm family bonding.

