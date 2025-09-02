Shattered Football Dream To Fighting Depression, Meet Archana Puran Singh's Older Son Aaryamann Sethi

Born into a family of celebrated artists, Aaryamann Sethi could have easily been seen as just Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son. But instead of leaning on legacy, he chose to build his own path. From nursing a broken dream on the football field to stepping into his first professional acting job, Aaryamann's journey is as much about personal healing as it is about ambition.

Aaryamann's First Step Into Acting

In his YouTube vlog, Aaryamann revealed that he had signed his first project and had to fly to Bengaluru the same day to shoot. It was his fiancee, Yogita, who broke the news on camera. "Aary got his first job. He is going to shoot for his first TV commercial. I am so happy," she said, while Aaryamann admitted, "I am so excited. Jo hazaaron auditions me Ayushmaan and papa has helped me with, I have to tell them that I have finally cracked one".

The news was instantly shared with his father Parmeet and younger brother Ayushmaan, both of whom cheered him on. Parmeet affectionately called him "mera kamaau puttar," while reminding his son to "loot with both hands" and not waste any opportunity.

On his own channel Aary Vlogs, Aaryamann later shared candid moments from his first day on set. Unlike the glamorous image of showbiz, he described the reality of sharing vanity vans and waiting long hours before the first shot. Yet, he was unfazed, even poking fun at the simple lunch provided on set.

Aaryamann Reveals Being A Vegetarian

One of the more personal revelations from his vlog was about his vegetarian lifestyle, something he credits to his mother. "People often tell me, 'You don't look like a vegetarian.' Some even joke that I look like tangdi kebab would be my favourite dish. But the truth is, I can't even kill a mosquito," he shared.

For him, compassion extends to all living beings. "I believe it's not my decision to take someone else's life. Whenever I accidentally hurt or kill a being, I say a small prayer. I apologise and wish for their soul's peace. That's the way my mom raised us".

Aaryamann's Lost Dream

Behind his cheerful vlogs lies a story of struggle. During a conversation on his vlog, Archana opened up about the dark period when Aaryamann fell into depression as a teenager in London. At just 13, he suffered a leg fracture while studying at boarding school. The injury ended his budding football career. He had represented India at the Asian Football Confederation's U-13 nine-nation tournament in 2009.

"I knew that your dream would be shattered with this broken leg," Archana recalled. "Your heart was broken at that time, and from then till now, you have gone through so much. People don't know about this thing. They see you laughing and enjoying, but you have seen pain behind that comedy".

Aaryamann himself admitted that the experience was isolating. "People think this is not a real problem when you have money, house and family. They don't think that this problem is real, but that was a difficult time for me," he said.

Archana further revealed that her son didn't step out of his room for months. "I thought you wouldn't be able to get out of this darkness. But that one year, I devoted to you, and I made sure that you come out of it".

Love And A New Beginning

If the early part of his story is about setbacks, the present is about new beginnings. On August 14, 2025, Aaryamann revealed via his Instagram handle that he proposed to her in their new home.

Adding to the emotional weight of the occasion, Archana passed on a family heirloom ring that had once belonged to her mother and was later given to her by Parmeet. Yogita gratefully accepted it, saying she did not want any other ring for her wedding.

For now, the young actor is focused on learning, growing, and cherishing every small victory.

ALSO READ: "Top Student And Aspiring Actor": Meet Archana Puran Singh's Younger Son Ayushmaan Sethi Who Almost Got Into An Ivy League College