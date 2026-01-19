AR Rahman Claims New Generation "Gaslighted" Him Into Believing He Was Not Doing "Good Music"

AR Rahman, who hit the headlines for his controversial "communal" remark in a recent interview, also claimed that he had been "gaslighted" by a generation that said he was not doing enough good work.

In another interview, Rahman claimed he had worked hard in the last few years to reach out to a new generation. He also stated that he had composed for around 20-30 films between 2019 and 2025. This comment stands in sharp contrast to his claim that work had slowed down for him in the last eight years.

"For the past six years, to be frank, when people come to you, the '90s generation have a certain nostalgia and affinity towards your music. The same goes for those born in the 2000s, and so on for those from the next decade. They come and gaslight you. They say, 'In the '90s, you did Roja (1992). That's very good music, sir!' That feels like now you're not doing good music, right? It actually harms your thinking if you're not in your best mood," Rahman told The Hollywood Reporter during a recent interaction.

"So I thought, what if I go on a rampage and keep doing movies, song after song? So, every director who comes to me now says, 'You've done such a great sequence in Mani (Ratnam) sir's movie Thug Life. So, all the examples now are from the last six years. I've done 20-30 movies in the last six years. So, I'm safe now. I've got enough for the next generation. That was intentional," Rahman added.

Rahman has collaborated with Oscar winner Hans Zimmer on composing music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. He said he does not want to be complacent and wants to push the boundaries for himself.

"I love that stuff, but within me, I need to get my self-esteem and confidence back, and prove myself. What I'm doing next is going to be the best thing. Not rely on the past, and be like, 'Oh, I've won 33 Filmfare Awards and two Oscars.' That thought drains you. You're not motivated to do anything. It can be a burden. It's not in my Twitter or Instagram bio—no Oscar, no Grammy, nothing. It's a fresh start, 2026," added Rahman.

Rahman's Clarification on Communal Remark

After incessant scrutiny over his remark, AR Rahman shared a video on Instagram on Sunday, clarifying that he never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt," Rahman said.

The clarification comes after Rahman said that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed for him in recent years, attributing this change to "shifting power dynamics" over the last eight years and possibly to what he described as "a communal thing" in a recent interview with the BBC Asian Network.

Elaborating on that shift, the composer added, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family.'"

In recent times, Rahman has composed music for Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, Pathu Thala, Maamannan, Ayalaan, Lal Salaam, Raayan, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Thug Life in Tamil; Shikara, 99 Songs, Dil Bechara, Mimi, Atrangi Re, Heropanti 2, and Tere Ishk Mein in Bollywood; and Malayankunju in Malayalam.