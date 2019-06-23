Anupam Kher Is 'Not Playing Any Role' In Coolie No 1 Remake

Anupam Kher shared this picture (Courtesy: anupampkher )

National Award winning actor Anupam Kher says he is not part of the remake of the super hit film Coolie No 1, and put the speculation to rest. Reports had said he would be playing the role of Kader Khan in the remake of the film. Kher told IANS: "No, I am not playing any role in the remake of Coolie No 1. There is no truth in the report."

Directed by David Dhawan, the film, which is a cult classic of 1995, featured Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. Late Kader Khan played the role of Hoshyar Chand.

In the remake version of the film, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be the lead pair.

Coolie No 1 is expected to release in May next year.