Another Day, Another Post From Shefali Jariwala's Maldives Vacation

Shefali Jariwal is making Maldives look so good. The actress shared a stunning post from her vacation diaries. She is currently holidaying in the island nation along with her husband Parag Tyagi. On Friday, Shefali shared a post on Instagram, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun, dressed in a black bikini. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and she captioned the post: "Basic is boring." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #sassy, #attitude, #kandimamaldives, #maldives #sassygirl, #style, #chill, #relax, #goodvibes, #friday and #instadaily to her post.

See the post shared by Shefali here:

On Thursday, she shared a picture of her OOTD and she wrote: "Chasing dreams," adding the hashtags #wanderlust and #travelgram. Check out the post here:

Shefali began the week by posting a few pictures with her husband Parag Tyagi from their Maldives vacation, she wrote: "Us." This is the post we are talking about:

Shefali Jariwala, who was last seen in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, became a household name after she featured in the 2002 video album Kaanta Laga. She also featured in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. She has also been a part of the remix versions of tracks such as Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, and Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. Shefali Jariwala was also a part of TV reality shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5.