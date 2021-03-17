'Girls Just Wanna Have Sun' - Like Shefali Jariwala In Maldives. See Pics

Shefali Jariwala shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shefalijariwala )

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala is currently having the time of her life in the Maldives. Shefali, who is also known for her performance to the peppy track Kaanta Laga, is vacationing at the beach destination with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. The actress, on Wednesday, posted a set of pictures of herself having a whole lot of fun in the Maldives. She looks gorgeous in a black bikini as she poses happily for the camera. Sharing the photos, Shefali Jariwala wrote: "Girls just wanna have sun" and added hashtags like #fun #sea #sun #mykindofplace #oceanlover #vacaymode and #maldives.

Here's how Shefali Jariwala is holidaying in the Maldives:

Can't get enough of Shefali Jariwala chilling in a black bikini in the Maldives? Well, then we have one more photo of the actress in the same attire from her vacation. Shefali shared this picture on Tuesday and wrote: "The beach is calling and I must go..."

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi flew to the Maldives earlier this week. See her first two posts from her vacation diaries:

Shefali Jariwala has featured in several music videos but she became a household name after her 2002 video album Kaanta Laga. Shefali has also appeared in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Krogi. Other than the aforementioned video album and film, Shefali Jariwala has featured in the remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya.

Shefali Jariwala has also participated in various television dance reality shows like Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye 5.