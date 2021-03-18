Shefali Jariwala 'Dreams In Shades Of Blue' In The Maldives

Shefali Jariwala shared this photo.(Image courtesy: shefalijariwala)

Highlights Shefali Jariwala shared new pictures from her Maldives vacation

She can be seen posing in a blue front-slit dress

"She dreams in shades of #blue," she wrote

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala is currently enjoying a dreamy vacation in the Maldives with her husband and actor Parag Tyagi. The actress, on Thursday dropped new pictures from the vacation on her Instagram feed and the pictures are all things blue. In the pictures, the Kanta Laga girl looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses in a blue front-slit dress. She can be seen sporting an orange flower in her hair. Besides her outfit, the background of the picture too is painted blue with the clear sky and the water from the ocean. Sharing how the colour blue is all over her mind now, she wrote, "She dreams in shades of #blue ...#ocean #love #mykindofplace #maldives #oceanlove #sunnyday #thursday #goodvibes."

Check out these new pictures from Shefali Jariwala's Maldives vacation:

Shefali looks stunning as she poses with both her hands resting on her waist in the pictures. She completed her beach look with an orange neck-piece and a pair of shades. While, the new pictures are amazing, we still can't get enough of the pictures that Shefali shared yesterday. The actress looked gorgeous sporting a black bikini in yesterday's pictures.

Shefali Jariwala flew to Maldives earlier this week with her husband Parag Tyagi. See, her initial posts from the vacation:

Shefali Jariwala has starred in several music videos but it was the iconic Kaanta Laga video album from 2002 that popularised her. The actress was also a part of remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhaari Aahe. Shefali was also a participant of television reality shows like Nach Baliye, Boogie Woogie and Bigg Boss.