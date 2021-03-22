Shefali Jariwala's Pic From Maldives Is What 'Monday Blues' Should Look Like

Shefali Jariwala shared this image. (courtesy: shefalijariwala)

Shefali Jariwala is having the time of her life. The actress, who checked into the island nation of Maldives a few days ago with her husband, has actively been sharing posts from her vacation diaries. On Monday, she added a set of stunning pictures to her Instagram profile and let's just say that this is what we would want our Monday blues to look like. In the pictures, Shefali can be seen happily posing for the camera, dressed in a printed swimsuit. She accessorised her look with oversized sunglasses and a bright smile. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "Some would say that I'm an aqua-holic." She added the hashtags #oceanlover, #summervibes, #sunnyday, #love, #happygirl, #nomondayblues, #instadaily and #monday to her post.

Posting a few pictures with her husband Parag Tyagi from their Maldives vacation, she wrote: "Us." This is the post we are talking about:

Shefali has been lighting up her Instagram profile with pictures from her Maldives vacation. Check out some of the photos here:

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after she featured in the 2002 video album Kaanta Laga. Shefali also featured in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Krogi. She has featured in the remix versions of tracks such as Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, and Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. Shefali Jariwala was also a part of TV reality shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Bigg Boss 13.