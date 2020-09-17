Another Day, Another Loved Up Pic Of Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa in a loved-up pic (courtesy rajeevsen9)

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who have been filling up their Instagram with loved up photos, added one more to the collection and it's super mushy. On Thursday morning, Rajeev and Charu went for a walk with their furry pet and took a break for a personal photoshoot. Rajeev shared his favourite click on Instagram with their signature hashtag "#rajakibittu." Of late, the Internet is going crazy over photos of Rajeev and Charu and this one was no different - Rajeev Sen's Instagram can't stop gushing about how adorable the two look in the click. In the recent past, Rajeev and Charu were living in separate cities - Rajeev recently joined his wife in Mumbai.

Just days ago, Rajeev Sen painted Instagram red with a bunch of fond memories with wife Charu: "Tere aankhon ke siva rakha kya hai duniya mein," he wrote.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa, who got married in June, featured in headlines in reports about their speculated separation - Rajeev had flown to Delhi in June and the couple spent three months apart. Earlier this month, Rajeev Sen declared all is good in the hood with a post announcing his reunion with his wife in Mumbai with this post.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is a model while Charu Asopa and is best known for her role in TV show Mere Angne Mein, has also featured in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Maharakshak: Devi. She's also starred in films such as Call For Fun and Impatient Vivek.