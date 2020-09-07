Rajeev Sen Shares A Mushy Pic With Wife Charu Asopa. Her Response

Rajeev Sen with Charu Asopa. (courtesy: rajeevsen9)

Seems like all is well between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. The couple put an end to separation rumours by sharing loved-up pictures with each other on their respective social media handles. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev has been sharing mushy posts with wife Charu day-after-day. On Sunday night, he posted a greyscale photograph with the TV actress and added these words to the post: "Coz I give you all of me. Charu Asopa - mine." In the comments section of the post, she replied: "Aww! I love you baby." The couple reunited after three months. Rajeev Sen, who had been staying in New Delhi for the last few months, flew to Mumbai to meet his wife over the weekend.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen trended big time after they unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. Rajeev Sen also alleged in an interview with the Times of India that someone close to Charu is "brainwashing her." Responding to which, Charu Asopa said in a separate interview, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions - something that I have always done."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 2019, after dating for four months. They later hosted a grand ceremony in Goa, which was attended by family and friends.

Charu Asopa has been a part of several TV shows, which include Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein, to name a few.