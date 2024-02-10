Ankita Lokhande And Mannara Chopra Danced To Just Chill At Bigg Boss 17 Success Bash

Ankita Lokhane in a still from the film. (courtesy: ankyxfangirl_)

It was a night to remember for all the Bigg Boss 17 contestants, who partied on Friday. The occasion? It was Bigg Boss 17 success bash. Inside photos and videos from the party are trending a great deal on social media. In one of the videos, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra can be seen dancing to Salman Khan's song Just Chill. The videos also features Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. In another clip, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are seen grooving on the dance floor. Check out the video here:

The one with the show's winner Munawar Faruqui along with Vicky Jain, Aoora, Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Manasvi Mamgai. Check out the viral video here:

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's dance video also is also trending a great deal.

The Bigg Boss 17 contestants cut a cake together.

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021 in the presence of family and friends. They later hosted grand receptions. They renewed their wedding vows last year. "We got married again #watchtilltheend," Ankita and Vicky captioned the post last year. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita Lokhande was also a participant in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. She became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta.

Mannara Chopra's film credits include Rouge, Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka and Sita, to name a few.