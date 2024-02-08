Ankita Lokhande On Statements Made By Her Mother-In-Law: 'Her Intentions Were Not Bad'

Ankita Lokhande shared this image. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

TV star Ankita Lokhande's Bigg Boss 17 journey was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Ankita, who was in the top 4 in the finals, often made headlines for her equation with husband Vicky Jain and some explosive statements made by her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain. Ankita's mother-in-law was also schooled by the show's host Salman Khan for it. (more on that later). Ankita Lokhande, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, said this about her mother-in-law. "To date, people have made their assumptions, they have said what they had to, I am not going to stop them since whatever happened that time was in front of everyone. It is a family matter for me, if certain things were told to me, I know her intention was not that."

The actress added, "I have stayed with these people, I know how much they love me, but on Bigg Boss, mumma got a little emotional. My mother-in-law is just like me, she will tell you things to your face, but her intentions were not bad."

During the show's finale, Ankita's mother-in-law Ranjana Jain had asked the actress that she should promise to never take part in a show "jahan parivaar ki izzat mitti mein mil jaaye (where you spoil the family's name)." Addressing that statement, Ankita said during the interview, "As far as the negative image of the family is concerned, I am here to protect that now. I want to state that I have always been very happy in that house. Even today I am very happy, and it will be the same in the future too."

Ankita Lokhande added during the interview, "There is nothing I can do about what people have to say. She saw Vicky cry for the first time, he is a very strong man, but when she saw that, her heart sank. So maybe that is why she said all those things. But it doesn't matter, after I came back, we met and there were no questions or discussions, it is all sorted. I cannot disrespect her by bringing that up again, we both have moved on from that."

A little background for those who require one. Ankita's mother-in-law said in an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Saazish that Ankita talks about Sushant Singh Rajput on the show to gain sympathy. During the show, Salman Khan had also addressed Ranjana Jain's comment on Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marriage. Quoting her words, the actor said in Hindi, "We were always against Vicky and Ankita's wedding, but still we let it happen. Vicky bears full expense of her. If someone marries an actor, it comes with many expenses. One has to spend a lot of money and manage a lot of tantrums.]" Salman added, "Nakhre to mujhe is waqt Ankita se zada saas maa ke lag rahe hai (At the moment, I feel there are more tantrums from the mother-in-law than Ankita)."