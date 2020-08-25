Anil Kapoor, 63, Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Latest Workout Post

Highlights
Anil Kapoor, who recently trended a big time on social media because of his biceps, has once again proved that age is just a number with his latest workout post. The 63-year-old actor's latest entry shows that nothing can stop him from exercising. There's a reason why Anil Kapoor is getting "stronger every day" - it's because the actor doesn't make "excuses" and follows his workout routine dedicatedly. On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor posted a video of himself performing leg workouts and wrote: "Never skip leg day! #tuesdayworkout #strongereveryday #noexcuses." Michael Jackson's track Beat It can be heard playing in the background of the clip.
Last week, Anil Kapoor shared a post-workout picture of himself showing off his muscles and immediately stole the spotlight on the Internet. The photo features the actor sporting a sleeveless t-shirt and trousers. "When muscles look better than your face," Anil Kapoor captioned the photo, on which several of his colleagues from the film industry left comments like "wow" and "fighter."
It's not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day . We must take time to let the body rest. When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger.Rest days are important that's why I take one whole day off. A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined weekOn that day I do all the important things that help me unwind uring this process my body and mind can unwind . In this relaxed state I know I am being kind to my body and my body will be ready for the following 6 days of training.I take a more relaxed approach to my meals . A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in. I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them For we can not forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it's a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance... #stayhomestaymotivated
I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again. @marcyogimead
In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang, which released earlier this year. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Anil Kapoor also has a film with Varun Dhawan lined-up.