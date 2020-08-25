Anil Kapoor, 63, Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Latest Workout Post

Anil Kapoor in a still from his workout video. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor )

Highlights "Never skip leg day," wrote Anil Kapoor

"No excuses," he added

Anil Kapoor often trends for his workout posts

Anil Kapoor, who recently trended a big time on social media because of his biceps, has once again proved that age is just a number with his latest workout post. The 63-year-old actor's latest entry shows that nothing can stop him from exercising. There's a reason why Anil Kapoor is getting "stronger every day" - it's because the actor doesn't make "excuses" and follows his workout routine dedicatedly. On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor posted a video of himself performing leg workouts and wrote: "Never skip leg day! #tuesdayworkout #strongereveryday #noexcuses." Michael Jackson's track Beat It can be heard playing in the background of the clip.

Check out Anil Kapoor's latest post here:

Last week, Anil Kapoor shared a post-workout picture of himself showing off his muscles and immediately stole the spotlight on the Internet. The photo features the actor sporting a sleeveless t-shirt and trousers. "When muscles look better than your face," Anil Kapoor captioned the photo, on which several of his colleagues from the film industry left comments like "wow" and "fighter."

Take a look:

Anil Kapoor's workout posts give his fans fitness goals every time. We have selected a few for you guys, take a look. You can thank us later:

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang, which released earlier this year. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Anil Kapoor also has a film with Varun Dhawan lined-up.