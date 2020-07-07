Anil Kapoor, At His Fittest, Makes Even Hrithik Roshan Say, 'Baaki Sab Khatam'

Highlights
Anil Kapoor is not only setting fitness goals but also upping the game higher and higher with his every post. So, if you need some mid-week motivation to roll out the exercise mat, head to Anil Kapoor's Instagram. The 63-year-old actor shared a few glimpses of his work-out sessions at home, telling his Instafam in the caption that now is the fittest he's ever been and that's his mood for the day. "I have never been fitter than I am today... stronger in mind, stronger in body," Anil Kapoor captioned his photos, one of which is of him flexing (sort of). Anil Kapoor's post prompted a barrage of comments from fellow fitness enthusiasts such as Hrithik Roshan and Shilpa Shetty. Hrithik basically summed up Anil Kapoor's fitness level and wrote: "Bas, baaki sab khatam" while Shilpa dropped an "Uff."
After all, age is just a number. This post of Anil Kapoor is proof.
Last week, Anil Kapoor left us confused with a post of his, writing: "Maybe I am texting or maybe I am flexing... any guesses?" Case in focus - his pumped up biceps.
While we cry about Monday blues, Anil Kapoor's mantra to drive away Monday blues will make us look bad.
Anil Kapoor shared a few secrets of his work-out routine in a lengthy post, writing it's all about the balance: "It's not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day. We must take time to let the body rest."
It's not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day . We must take time to let the body rest. When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger. Rest days are important that's why I take one whole day off. A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined weekOn that day I do all the important things that help me unwind .... During this process my body and mind can unwind . In this relaxed state I know I am being kind to my body and my body will be ready for the following 6 days of training . I take a more relaxed approach to my meals . A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in. I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them For we can not forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it's a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance... #stayhomestaymotivated
Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang released this year. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.