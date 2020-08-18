Anil Kapoor, 63, Is Trending Because Of His Muscles. See His Post

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy anilskapoor)

At the age of 63, Anil Kapoor is considered to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there's absolutely no denying that. The actor's latest post on Instagram proves why. On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared pictures from his home work out session on Instagram. He captioned the post: "When muscles look better than your face." Anil Kapoor's post got a big shout from Bollywood actors. Anil Kapoor's No Problem co-star Suniel Shetty, who also trends for his fitness regime, commented on the post: "Young face and mature muscles Sir....Killer combo. Inspirational stuff." Varun Dhawan wrote: "The fighter." Anil Kapoor's son and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor commented "wow."

Earlier this year, Anil Kapoor's 33-year-old daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of him working out at home. She captioned the post: "Ugh! Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance." Along with her post, Rhea Kapoor added the hashtags #hes63, #proudofhim and #stillgonnanaptho."

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.