Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt Of Failing To Pay 'Meaningful Child Support'

A file photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with their children (courtesy AFP)

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has accused her estranged husband Brad Pitt of not paying "meaningful child support" since their separation in 2016, reports The Telegraph. On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress' attorney filed papers in the Los Angeles Superior Court saying that she wanted a judgement "returning the parties to single status during calendar year 2018", stated the report. According to The Telegraph, the document also stated that Brad Pitt had failed to pay any "meaningful child support" after the couple separated two years back. It also mentioned that despite the informal arrangement made between the couple, "payments had not been regularly sustained."

Angelina Jolie's spokesperson Mindy Nyby revealed that the objective behind the court filing was to ensure that their marriage gets a "closure" and that Brad could "recommit to their children," added the report. Ms Jolie's spokesperson told The Telegraph: "The court filing was intended to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path towards the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children."

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's representatives chose not to comment on the situation. However, a source close to the matter, told The Telegraph, "Brad is someone who fulfills his commitments."

Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, soon after which, Brad Pitt was accused of being physically violent towards his 15-year-old son Maddox during a flight from France to LA. While Angelina had claimed he had struck Maddox, an investigation carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation cleared the actor of child abuse charges.

The actress was granted full custody of all the children whereas Brad Pitt was only permitted visits which were supervised by a therapist as part of a temporary custody agreement. Angelina and Brad have six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne - three of whom are their biological kids.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the sets of the 2004 film Mr & Mrs Smith, when Brad was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. After dating for almost a decade, the couple finally got married in a secret ceremony on their French estate in 2014.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is busy filming the sequel of the 2014 fantasy-drama Maleficent in London. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is currently shooting for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.