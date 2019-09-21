Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For Kareena Kapoor Comes With A Jab We Met Reference

Ananya Panday with Kareena Kapoor. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

As Kareena Kapoor is busy celebrating her 39th birthday at the Pataudi Palace, Bollywoos stars and her close friends have bombarded the social media with special wishes for the actress. One such wish that caught out attention the most is by Ananya Panday. On Saturday, Ananya, a self-confessed Kareena Kapoor fan, shared a picture along with the birthday girl on her Instagram profile. Besides the stunning picture, we loved the caption on Ananya's post. The actress quoted a Jab We Met dialogue to wish Kareena. "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite, especially mine and most importantly her own." She added the hashtag #ForeverFavourite to her post.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's birthday wish here:

Let's also unwrap the birthday wish from Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor. The actress posted several pictures from Kareena's birthday celebrations. She posted a picture of herself and Kareena and she captioned it: "Happy birthday to the best sister ever."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's best friend Amrita Arora also posted an adorable birthday greeting for the actress and she captioned it: "Happy birthday my darling Bebo. My soul mate ,stay precious always. Love you." She accompanied the post with interesting hashtags like #eternalpouter #partnerinwine #meandmine.

Check out Amrita Arora's birthday greeting for Kareena here:

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also a part of Kareena Kapoor's close-knit friends circle, shared a lovely birthday greeting for the actress.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding. She currently features as one if the judges in dance show Dance India Dance.

