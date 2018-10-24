An Update From Rishi Kapoor And Wife Neetu's USA Diaries

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in the US (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Highlights "A stroll at Central Park with perfect weather for company," she wrote Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others have liked the post Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing medical treatment in the US

Neetu Kapoor, wife of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, lit up Instagram by sharing a wonderful picture of the couple from the US. Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing medical treatment there. "A stroll at Central Park with perfect weather for company," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags like 'Vitamin D' and 'Beautiful Day.' Rishi Kapoor moved to the US last month, but what exactly he's being treated for has still not been disclosed. They are reportedly accompanied by son Ranbir. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's picture has been liked by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and others. Their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has posted a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Take a look.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a couple of photos from the couple's get-together in USA with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl.

Priyanka, who shuttles between India and New York based on work, dropped by to meet them and Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl also joined. Sonali Bendre is being treated for cancer in the Big Apple "Wonderful, beautiful people!" Neetu Singh wrote.

Anupam Kher also met Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Last week, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of son Ranbir with a heartwarming caption. "The strength," she wrote, adding a heart emoticon.

In September, Rishi Kapoor tweeted that he is leaving for the US for medical treatment and requested everyone "not to unnecessarily speculate."

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor also missed the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died a couple of days after the family left for USA.