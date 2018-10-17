Ranbir Kapoor Is Mother Neetu's 'Strength,' In Case You Didn't Know

Ranbir Kapoor has apparently accompanied his family to the US (Courtesy neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram timeline on Wednesday and captioned it, "The strength," accompanied with a heart emoticon. In the photo shared by the actress, Ranbir Kapoor, who has his back to the camera, is walking on an unknown street with a backpack. Ranbir Kapoor has apparently accompanied Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor to the US, where the latter is undergoing medical treatment - what exactly he's being treated for has still not been disclosed. Neetu Kapoor's Instagram photo appears to be from the Big Apple. The photo shared by the 60-year-old actress has been liked by Alia Bhatt, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor commented on the post with heart and prayer emoticons.

Take a look at the photo shared by Neetu Kapoor here:

The strength A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Oct 16, 2018 at 8:06pm PDT

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a couple of photos on Instagram from their get-together in USA with Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl. Priyanka, who shuttles between India and New York based on work priority, dropped by to meet Mr Kapoor and his wife. Sonali Bendre, who is being treated for cancer in the Big Apple, also joined Priyanka for the meeting. Neetu Kapoor was overjoyed to have Priyanka, Sonali and Goldie over and shared photos on Instagram and wrote: "wonderful, beautiful people!"

Last month, Rishi Kapoor on Twitter announced that he is leaving for the US for medical treatment and requested everyone not to "worry and unnecessarily speculate". "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" read Rishi Kapoor's tweet. Rishi Kapoor and his family (except Riddhima) missed the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died a couple of days after they left for USA.