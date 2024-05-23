When Abhishek Bachchan Handed His Award To Dad. See Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Post

Big B with Abhishek in a throwback. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan's film Yuva has completed 20 years since its release, this week. Released in 2004, the film helmed by Mani Ratnam is considered one of the best performances in Abhishek's career. Now, his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken a walk down memory lane, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yuva. On Thursday, the veteran star shared a throwback picture on Instagram. It was clicked during an award show, where Abhishek was honoured for his performance in Yuva. In the emotional note, along with the picture, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how Abhishek had handed over the award to him. The picture shows Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan standing side by side with an award in their hand. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “When Abhishek won the Award for Yuva... when his name was announced he took me to the stage and gave the Award to me... I said yeh mera nahin yeh tumhara hai. Aur jo mera vo tumhara. [This is not mine. This is yours. And what is mine, is also yours]…Today celebrating 20 years of its release. What a film and what a performance Bhaiyu... you are the best.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan never shy away from cheering for each other on social media. Last year, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a throwback image of himself with Abhishek. In the special post, Big B is looking at little Abhishek, with both wearing birthday caps. Along with the image, the doting father wrote, “Abhishek…you started early before the camera... and may you continue ever...my prayers.” While Abhishek replied with a red heart emoji, his sister Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Too cute.”

Before that, ahead of the release of Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan shared a good luck note on Instagram. Sharing one of the film's posters, Big B wrote, “Bhaiyu [Abhishek]... my love and wishes for Ghoomer…seen a few shots and it is amazing how you [Abhishek] change and adapt characters in tune with the subject of the film... my prayers and wishes always... love.” Alongside Abhishek Bachchan, the film also featured Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have appeared together in numerous hit films, such as Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar Raj, and Paa.