Kalki 2898 AD: Big Love For Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama Look From Abhishek And Shweta

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's look from Nag Ashwin's epic sci-fi dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD received big love from his son Abhishek, daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The makers of the film unveiled the veteran actor's look as "Guru Dronacharya's son" Ashwatthama on Sunday. Moments after the poster was made public on all social media platforms, the Deewaar actor's son Abhishek Bachchan reposted his dad's look from Kalki 2898 AD on his Instagram story and added the twinkle-eyed emoticon. He also reshared the teaser introducing Amitabh Bachchan's character from the film and captioned it, "The Boss."

See Abhishek Bachchan's reaction to dad's new look from Kalki 2898 AD:

Shweta Bachchan, who "cannot wait" to watch her father on screen, wrote "Just amazing" in the comments section of Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post. Her daughter Navya also reposted the teaser and her grandfather's look from Kalki 2898 AD on social media. She captioned her post, "He's here."

Take a look at Shweta and her daughter Navya's reaction:

Meanwhile, the 21-second promo video premiered on Star Sports following the conclusion of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR)match with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The highly anticipated film, which will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in prominent roles, revealed in its new teaser that Amitabh Bachchan will take on the role of Ashwatthama.

The teaser was also shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram feed. No caption is needed. Watch the teaser below:

Kalki 2898 AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.