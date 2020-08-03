Amitabh Bachchan, Recovered From COVID-19, Thanks Amul For Special Tribute

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, thanked Amul for paying a special tribute to him in his latest post. The actor, 77, was admitted to the hospital for 23 days after he tested positive for the virus on July 11. Big B, on Monday, got a really special "homecoming gift" from Amul in its new topical. The dairy brand posted a topical featuring Amitabh Bachchan sitting on a sofa and holding a mobile phone with the famous Amul Girl standing right next to him. The actor's caricature showcases him showing thumbs up. "AB beats C," read the punchline on the poster.

Sharing the poster, Big B wrote: "Thank you Amul for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns. Varsho se Amul ne sammanit kiya hai mujhe. Ek sadharan shaksiyat ko 'amulya' bana dia tumne."

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the hospital along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Abhishek tested positive for the virus on June 11 - the same day Big B shared his coronavirus diagnosis - Aishwarya was diagnosed with the virus a day later. The actress was discharged from the hospital on July 27. Abhishek Bachchan is still in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

On Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "I have tested COVID-19 negative. Have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers and duas of near and dear and friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day."

T 3613 - I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released on Prime Video last month. The actor co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. Big B's upcoming projects are Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre.