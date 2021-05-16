Amitabh Bachchan Gets His Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine. See What He Wrote

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on social media

Big B posted a picture of himself from the vaccination centre

He wrote a quirky caption along with it

Amitabh Bachchan has received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the megastar shared the news on social media. On Sunday, Big B posted a picture of himself from the vaccination centre on Instagram. In the picture, Mr Bachchan, 78, can be seen taking the jab for the second time. The actor wrote a quirky caption along with it. Referring to the cricket term "Doosra", a type of delivery by an off-spin bowler in the game, he wrote, "Doosra bhi ho gaya. COVID wala, Cricket wala nahin ("Doosra" happened, COVID one, not the Cricket one), sorry sorry that was a really bad one..."

Take a look at his post here.

Amitabh Bachchan got his first jab of COVID-19 vaccine last month. On April 1, Mr Bachchan had informed about his first dose of the vaccine on Twitter. The actor also shared his health update in the tweet. He wrote, "Got it done! My COVID vaccination this afternoon...All well."

See his tweet here

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Salman Khan received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Salman was snapped outside a vaccination centre in Dadar, Mumbai. His pictures from the vaccination centre went viral on the Internet. Salman had received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in March.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo in 2020. He was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2020 movie. Amitabh Bachchan now has films like Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra, Mayday and Good Bye coming up.